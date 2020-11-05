INEC to meet stakeholders on outstanding by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would commence consultation with stakeholders by Nov. 10 to decide the new date for the conduct of the 15 outstanding by-elections.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC earlier fixed Oct. 31 for the conduct of 15 outstanding by-elections in 11 states.

On Oct. 22, it announced the postponement of the by-elections due to the security situation in the country at that time.

The commission, after it meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) where it suspended the by-elections, pledged to meet in two weeks to review its decision.

The Commission, according to Okoye met on Thursday to further review the situation and decided that:

“The Commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the by-elections are scheduled to hold.

“It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections.

“Consequently, the Commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Nov. 10 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Nov. 11.

“The Commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Nov. 12 to decide on a date for the conduct of the by-elections.”

Okoye appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Commission in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment. (NAN)