INEC to distribute sensitive materials for Imo North bye-election Oct. 28

Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, says the commission will commence distribution of sensitive materials for Imo North senatorial bye-election on October 28.

Ezeonu made this known while speaking at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at Okigwe Local Government Council hall on Thursday.

He said the materials would be sent to all the local government areas and wards in Imo North on October 28 from the different Registration Area Centres (RAC) in the zone.

Ezeonu told the stakeholders that new strategies had been introduced for the election in line with COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that an election reviewing portal would be created from which the electorate could view election results.

He said that the commission would engage no fewer than 3,000 ad-hoc workers for the election.