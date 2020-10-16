INEC to distribute sensitive materials for Imo North bye-election Oct. 28

Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, says the commission will commence distribution of sensitive materials for Imo North senatorial bye-election on October 28.

Ezeonu made this known while speaking at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at Okigwe Local Government Council hall on Thursday.

He said the materials would be sent to all the local government areas and wards in Imo North on October 28 from the different Registration Area Centres (RAC) in the zone.

Ezeonu told the stakeholders that new strategies had been introduced for the election in line with COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that an election reviewing portal would be created from which the electorate could view election results.

He said that the commission would engage no fewer than 3,000 ad-hoc workers for the election.

The Imo REC said that an application existed that could enable iPad users to snap and send reports to portals in the situation room alongside phone numbers provided for WhatsApp.

According to him, all NCDC directives on COVID-19 like washing of hand with soap, wearing of face mask, social distancing, proper hygiene, use of thermometers and hand sanitisers would be adhered to.

He said that ambulances would also be made available in case of any casualty with other safety measures.

Ezeonu advised members of political parties not to issue any tag to anybody as tags would be provided by the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that only 14 out of the 18 political parties that indicated interest in the Imo North Senatorial bye-election had produced candidates.

ACP Ahmed Kamba, the Commander of the Nigerian Police in Okigwe Area, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, assured stakeholders that his men would put in their best to ensure that the election went smoothly in terms of security of lives and property.

He advised politicians to see the bye-election as a civil contest and not a war front and appealed for understanding and cooperation of the people.

Some other stakeholders pledged their support to INEC to ensure peaceful and non-violent election, but urged INEC to live to its bidding. (NAN)