INEC to decide resumption date for PVCs collection soon — Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it was yet to take any decision on the resumption for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remaining after the 2019 general elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said this in an interview on Monday in Abuja.

Okoye, however, said that the commission would look into the matter later to determine when it would resume the distribution of the uncollected cards to the owners.

NAN reports that INEC stopped the collection of PVCs on Feb. 11, 2019, ahead of the general election.

According to INEC, as at the deadline for collection of the PVCs, out of the 84,000,484 registered voters, the total number of PVCs collected stood at 72,775,585, which represents 86.3 per cent of the total PVCs produced.(NAN)