The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has concluded plans to create additional 1,892 polling units in Edo.

Mr Johnson Alalibo, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting on expansion of access to polling units in Benin on Friday.

Alalibo explained that the action was to address problems enumerated in the past and ensure easy access to polling units and voting points by voters in the state.

“We have the problem of organisation of polling units; this is also related to location. Many of the polling units are in the open, while others are with no cover.

“Others have inadequate space to conduct the activity of voting on election day. This gives room to vote buying and in some cases, sundry electoral malpractices.

“Above all, the size of some polling units makes the voter access difficult thereby resulting to declining participation and voter apathy.

“To put this succinctly, large polling units in some areas imply that they become overcrowded in elections, which is a recipe for delays, disruptions, violence and apathy,” he said.

He added: “Therefore, the expansion of voter access to polling units is to address the problem enumerated and not just the creation or conversion of polling units to full fledged, substantive polling units.

“As the commission enters a new electoral circle (2019-2023) with some major activities such as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), it has decided on this engagement with stakeholders ahead of its electoral calendar.”

He said that individuals who wished to participate in the CVR can register in polling units nearest to their places of abode.

“As we have started the preparation for the 2023 general elections, this activity is key to the success of the elections.

“Because safe, secured, less crowded and accessible polling units encourage participation and count on the integrity of the election process,” he said.(NAN)

