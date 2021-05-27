INEC to create 2,673 centres as continuous voter registration resumes June 28

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Independent National Commission (NAN) said it planed to create 2,673 registration centres and deploy 5,346 for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled to resume June 28.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the commission’ emergency meeting with security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Yakubu said that INEC was preparing for the resumption of the nationwide CVR to enable Nigerians who have attained the age 18 years and who did not register previously to do so.

“Similarly, registered who wish to change their voting locations and who wish to correct their names and other details on their Permanent Cards (PVCs) do so.

“We plan to create 2,673 registration centres and deploy 5,346 for the exercise along with expensive voter enrollment machines.

“ All these activities require security, thereby adding to the urgency and importance of this meeting,’’ Yakubu said.

He said that since the conclusion of the 2019 General Elections, INEC, working with the security agencies, had so far conducted four -of-tenure governorship elections and 28 out of 32 bye-elections.

Yakubu said that in the next nine months, two major elections would be conducted.

“The Anambra State Governorship election is scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021 to be followed by the -of-tenure elections for 68 Area Council constituencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) holding on Feb. 12,  2022.

“These major elections will be followed by the Ekiti and State Governorship elections ahead of the 2023 General Election which is just 632 days away.’’

He, however, extended INEC condolences to the inspector-general of police and other security agencies for the loss of their personnel on duty, the recent of which occurred during the Ekiti East State constituency bye-election on March 2, 2021.

“May God comfort their families as well as the families of who lost their lives during that election. The Commission has already indefinitely suspended the bye-election.’’

The ICCES meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.), who was also Co-Chair of ICCES, and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba.

Others in attendance heads and representatives of all Armed Forces, paramilitary and agencies in Nigeria as well as INEC national commissioners and directors.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,