INEC to convert 1,109 voting points to polling units in Yobe

May 7, 2021



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  to convert 1,109 voting points to polling units in .

Alhaji Ahmed Makama, the state’s Resident Commissioner disclosed on Friday while addressing newsmen during a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Expansion of Voter Access to Polling Units’ in Damaturu.

“In , the delineation details comprises of 17 Local Government areas, 178 Registration Areas, 1,714 stands alone Polling Units and 1,109 Voting Points which used in the 2019 general .

“Therefore, in order to decongest the Polling Units more access to voters, these voting points proposed their conversion to polling units.”, he said

Makama added that if the commission approves the conversion of those voting points into polling units, will have 2,823 polling units.

lingering crisis occurs because the existing polling units can no longer substantially guarantee the voter to exercise his/her fundamental right.”, he said. (NAN)

