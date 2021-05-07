The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to convert 1,109 voting points to polling units in Yobe.

Alhaji Ahmed Makama, the state’s Resident Commissioner disclosed this on Friday while addressing newsmen during a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Expansion of Voter Access to Polling Units’ in Damaturu.

“In Yobe, the delineation details comprises of 17 Local Government areas, 178 Registration Areas, 1,714 stands alone Polling Units and 1,109 Voting Points which were used in the 2019 general elections.

“Therefore, in order to decongest the Polling Units for more access to voters, these voting points were proposed for their conversion to polling units.”, he said

Makama added that if the commission approves the conversion of those voting points into polling units, Yobe will have 2,823 polling units.

“This lingering crisis occurs because the existing polling units can no longer substantially guarantee the voter to exercise his/her fundamental right.”, he said. (NAN)

