INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Tuesday March 21 for the conduct of suspended State Assembly elections in Kwande Local Government of Benue.

The commission announced this on Monday in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja.

Okoye said that the decision was taken after due consultation with stakeholders in the local government.

He recalled that the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State scheduled for March 18 was suspended.

He said that the elections were suspended due to mix-up of some of the sensitive materials for the two State Assembly constituencies in the area Kwande East and Kwande West.

“For this reason, voters and stakeholders agreed that the elections should be rescheduled.

“Consequently the Commission issued a statement that a new date will be announced for the elections.

“After further consultation with stakeholders, our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue, Prof. Sam Egwu, has advised that the state office is ready to proceed with the rescheduled elections.

“Accordingly, the commission approved that the elections shall hold on March 21,” Okoye said.

He appealed to voters in Kwande Local Government Area to troop out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice.

“Similarly, we call on parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully,” Okoye said.(NAN)