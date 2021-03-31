The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 24 for the Rimba/Ebagi Ward of Abaji Area Council by-election in the FCT.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okoye said the commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues including the conduct of the by-election into the vacant seat.

He said that the vacancy arose as a result of the death of Mr Usman Wodi, Councillor representing the ward and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the ward by the Abaji Area Council.

“The official notification for the election will be published on Wednesday, March 31.

“Political Parties shall conduct their primaries between April 3 and April 10, while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6p.m. on the April 14.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the electoral officer of the local government on or before April 16.

“Campaigns by political parties shall stop on April 22, 2021,” he said.

Okoye added that access code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from April 10 at the commission’s headquarters.

He advised political parties fielding candidates for the election to pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the bye-election.

He also advised them to conduct transparent and valid party primaries in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As amended].

“We enjoin political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence.

“On conviction, the party shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000,” he said.

Okeye said the detailed timetable and schedule of activities had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

