INEC to commence issuance of PVCs in Kaduna in October

By Moses Kolo

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) says collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the just-concluded voters registration will commence in October.

Mrs Asmau Maikudi, Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Kaduna said this on Thursday in Kaduna during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Maikudi also told NAN that 14 political parties would field governorship candidates for the upcoming elections in the state.

She said that as at Aug. 1 women constituted over 50 per cent of the electorate that registered for the CVR nationwide.

Maikudi said with their numerical advantage, it would important for women to support female contestants in the elections.

“The support for one another is the surest way to success in the 2023 general elections.

“I wish to humbly request that Nigerian policy makers should note that the continued marginalisation of women in Nigeria is a huge detriment to its efforts to grow as a stable, democratic nation.

“Any democracy must create and ensure equity for women in politics as well as in all facets of development,” Maikudi said.

The REC commended the Kaduna State Government, saying it was the only state in the nation that had gone beyond the United Nations Affirmative Action of 35 per cent women inclusion.

“Today Kaduna State has 47 per cent of women in appointive positions,” Maikudi said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

