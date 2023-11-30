INEC tasks staff on patriotism, dedication to work

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has tasked its members of staff to be patriotic and dedicated to duty at all times.

Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the secretary, INEC, said this at the send forth for eight retired staff of the commission in Abuja.



Oriaran-Anthony urged the staff to emulate the retirees by adopting hard work and dedication to service.

“It may seem that nobody is watching what you are doing but somebody somewhere is seeing. Most importantly, God Almighty who knows what you do in secrete is watching you.

“We are celebrating them today because they retired blamelessly. Let us celebrate when it is your time.



“Sacrifice your time, be dedicated to your work, and the money, recognition and the others will come,” Oriaran-Anthony said.

She lauded the retirees for being diligent in service and urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of INEC.

“At any time you might be called upon again to come and serve either this commission or your country.



“In whatever capacity you are called upon to serve, do not say no when you can say yes,” Oriaran-Anthony said.

Also speaking, INEC National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, said that serving in INEC was a privilege as it came with certain challenges.

Agbamuche-Mbu congratulated the retirees for being able to navigate those challenges.

The national commissioner urged members of staff to continue to be patient and respect each other.



The Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, described INEC as one of the most difficult places to work in Nigeria because of the nature and demands of the work.



He advised the retirees to pay attention to their health, resources and children.

“Manage your resources well and don’t fall into the hands of people with ponzi schemes. There is no 110 per cent return on investment anywhere.

“Also in your retirement, put an eye on your children. Your children’s success is your success,” Eyinla advised.



He advised the senior members of staff INEC to continue to mentor the younger ones.

Mrs Maryam Musa, the Director, INEC Secretariat, advised the retirees to be engaged in meaningful activities in their retirement.



Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Mr Nick Dazang, commended the staff for honouring them, describing the event as encouraging and touching.

He urged INEC to sustain the gesture and also translate it into the conduct of more exquisite and superlative elections.



“All that we try to do in time past was to see how we could lay the foundation for credible elections.



“Our prayer is that those who are coming after us will build on what we have started and they will even excel, do better and surpass the record that we have put in place,” Dazang said.By Emmanuel Oloniruha

(NAN)

