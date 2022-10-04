INEC tasks security agencies on peaceful 2023 election

By Douglas Okoro

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has tasked security agencies to ensure adequate security for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

Dr Joseph Chukwu, the Ebonyi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this at a meeting under the auspices of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Chukwu, also co-chairman of the ICCES, said that peace and security were very paramount in ensuring credible, free, fair and transparent election in the state.

He said that the meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration among the various security agencies as the country inched closer to the 2023 election.

The REC said that the police and other security agencies have crucial roles to play in political campaigns, rallies, processions and meetings as provided for in Section 91 of the Electoral Act.

He said that the commission in its determined effort to achieve peaceful rallies, campaigns and other pre-election activities met with the leadership of the various registered political parties in the state for a roundtable discussion.

“At the said meeting, we implored the party leaders to warn their members, candidates and supporters against the use of provocative languages and indulging in other actions that may likely provoke violent reactions or emotions during campaigns and rallies,” he said.

Chukwu stated that the commission in its quest to achieve a credible election has scheduled a series of meetings with key stakeholders in the electoral process including the media, civil society organisations and traditional rulers among others.

“These are all aimed at ensuring the peaceful, secured and orderly conduct of political campaigns; rallies, processions and meetings in the state.

“On our part in INEC, we shall ensure neutrality and a level playing field to all political parties and candidates and we are also poised to conduct a free; fair credible, transparent and inclusive election in Ebonyi in 2023,”he said.

Mr Garba Aliyu, the Ebonyi Commissioner of Police, assured that the police would spare no effort in ensuring adequate security in every part of the state during the electioneering campaigns and other political activities.

The CP said that peace was very paramount in the conduct of the 2023 general election and therefore urged the citizenry to be law abiding in expressing their political beliefs and opinions while carrying out their political obligations to their political parties.

“If the citizenry is very law-abiding, rights and expectations of the individuals must be respected and in so doing, INEC and security agencies are ready to articulate this together to achieve peace and security in 2023 election.

“We want to assure members of the public that by the grace of the Almighty we will do the best we can to the best of our ability and responsibility as security agencies to secure lives and ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner,” he said.

The CP, also the co-chairman of the ICCES assured that the police and sister security agencies would do their best in providing adequate security during the conduct of the general election.

Present at the meeting were heads of the Department of State Security; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service and the National Orientation Agency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

