INEC tasks candidates, supporters on peaceful FCT councils poll

January 10, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has  tasked political parties and their supporters in the  FCT to ensure that Feb. 12  Area Councils poll is violence free.

Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, INEC Electoral Officer in Kuje Area Council, made call on Monday in Kuje during a  stakeholders meeting in preparation for councils election.

She said that commission had through Expanded Polling Programme increased number of polling units to 262 while 7,024 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been distributed to owners so far.

According to her, elections will commence from 8:30am to 2:30pm through a bimodal accreditation system to ensure fast and peaceful exercise.

“By virtue of Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizens to obtain their permanent voter cards and vote for candidates of their choice.

“The candidates have a great role to play by talking to their supporters to conduct themselves properly and caution them on the dangers and implications of electoral malpractice.

“The call is imperative because apart from increasing the voting strength in elections, it is the only tool the electorate can use to choose their leaders,” she said.

She, however, called on all candidates, supporters and electorate to ensure they observed COVID-19 safety protocol at polling units during the poll.

The FRSC Kuje Commander, Mrs Eugene Nwabuike appealed to the candidates and their supporters to desist from dangerous driving during their campaigns for the benefit of all road users in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders present at the meeting were security agencies, traditional rulers, political party candidates, civil society organisations and INEC staff. (NAN)

