INEC tasks candidates, supporters on peaceful FCT councils poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tasked political parties and their supporters in the FCT to ensure that the Feb. 12 Area Councils poll is violence free.

Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, the INEC Electoral Officer in Kuje Area Council, made the call on Monday in Kuje during a stakeholders meeting in preparation for the councils election.

She said that the commission had through the Expanded Polling Programme increased the number of polling units to 262 while 7,024 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been distributed to owners so far.

According to her, elections will commence from 8:30am to 2:30pm through a bimodal accreditation system to ensure fast and peaceful exercise.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizens to obtain their permanent voter cards and vote for candidates of their choice.

“The candidates have a great role to play by talking to their supporters to conduct themselves properly and caution them on the dangers and implications of electoral malpractice.

“The call is imperative because apart from increasing the voting strength in elections, it is the only tool the electorate can use to choose their leaders,” she said.

She, however, called on all candidates, supporters and electorate to ensure they observed COVID-19 safety protocol at polling units during the poll.

The FRSC Kuje Unit Commander, Mrs Eugene Nwabuike appealed to the candidates and their supporters to desist from dangerous driving during their campaigns for the benefit of all road users in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders present at the meeting were security agencies, traditional rulers, political party candidates, civil society organisations and INEC staff. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

