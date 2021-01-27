INEC tasked on accurate data of PLWD in 2023 elections

Mrs Grace Jerry, Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), has appealed to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure accurate data of persons with disabilities ahead of 2023 General Elections.

She made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja, when she led a delegation of the association on a courtesy call on the management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She stressed that having an accurate data of persons with disabilities and their peculiarities would enable their effective participation during elections.

She appreciated NAN for its open-door policy and called for increased partnership with its management.

She appealed for the agency’s increased sensitisation on political participation for persons with disabilities.

Jerry noted that some of the challenges faced by PLWD included the absence of handrails and ramps at pooling units.