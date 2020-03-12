INEC takes delivery of sensitive materials for bye-election in Jigawa — REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa says it has taken delivery of all sensitive and necessary materials for Saturday’s bye-election for Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in the state.

Dr Mahmoud Isa, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, made the disclosure to newsmen shortly after dispatching the materials from the INEC office in Dutse to Garki and Babura Local Government Areas on Thursday.

Isa announced that a total of 1,680 Ad-hoc staff were penciled for the bye-election by 17,778 registered voters across the 302 official polling units in Garki and Babura Federal Constituency.

He said that arrangement was at over 85 per cent completion for the bye-election into the vacant Babura and Garki federal constituency seat

to replace Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo, who died on Dec. 31, 2019.

Isa listed All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) as the three political parties participating in the bye-election. (NAN)