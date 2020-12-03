INEC takes delivery of sensitive materials for by-elections in Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Cross River office on Thursday took delivery of sensitive voting materials for Saturday’s Senatorial and House of Assembly by-elections in the state.
Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, received the items from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Calabar branch, alongside the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Emmanuel Hart, and other officials of the commission.
The police, political parties’ representatives and the media witnessed the official presentation of the materials.
Okoye said that the commission was satisfied with the exercise and gave assurance that the materials would be distributed to the various local government areas.
“We are moving the materials right from here to Ogoja, and all the vehicles carrying the materials have been tracked,” he said.
Also, Mr Gabriel Oguntuwase, the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the police was ready for the elections.
“We are ready and I warn trouble makers to stay away, if you don’t have anything doing at the polling station,” he said.(NAN)
Leave a Reply