INEC takes delivery of sensitive materials for by-elections in Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Cross River office on Thursday took delivery of sensitive voting materials for Saturday’s Senatorial and House of Assembly by-elections in the state.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, received the items from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Calabar branch, alongside the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Emmanuel Hart, and other officials of the commission.

The police, political parties’ representatives and the media witnessed the official presentation of the materials.