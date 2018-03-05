INEC takes campaign to Oyo church as REC tasks worshippers on PVCs

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo State, on Monday urged Christians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying it will complement their prayers for the nation.

Agboke made the plea when the commission took its awareness campaign to Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Agbara in Ashi, Ibadan.

He said there was need for every Nigerian to play an active role in electoral activities, urging worshippers who had registered in the past but failed to collect their PVCs to do so.

”Those that are yet to register for the PVC should also use the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration(CVR) to register.

”You should take the issue of PVC seriously just as you take prayer for the development of our nation seriously because your PVC will give you power to determine who governs the nation.

”Your individual participation in election processes is another way of praying for the nation because it will make our democracy to grow,’’ he said.

Agboke, who further reiterated the commitment of the commission to achieving success in the 2019 elections, gave an assurance that there would be forum to continuously engage with stakeholders while intensifying awareness campaign.

”We can not sit down in the comfort of our offices, but we need to reach out to all stakeholders especially the eligible voters on the need to collect their cards and those yet to register to do so.

”We are here to engage the Christian community on the importance of PVCs and urge them to get registered,’’ he said.

Also present at the occasion was Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, the Oyo State Director of the National Orientation Agency.(NAN)