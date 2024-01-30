INEC swears in, deploys new Resident Electoral Commissioner to Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed a new Resident Electoral Commissioner to Delta state.

By Chimezie Godfrey

A statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun mni revealed that the meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of Mr. Etekamba Udo Umoren as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and deployed to Delta State.

Olumekun stated,”The Commission held its regular weekly meeting Tuesday in Abuja. The meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of Mr. Etekamba Udo Umoren as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and deployed to Delta State following the expiration of the tenure of the last holder of the office yesterday, Monday 29th January 2024.

“An indigene of Akwa Ibom State, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Benin.

“Umoren served in various capacities in the Akwa Ibom State civil service, rising to the position of Permanent Secretary.”

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, urged the new REC to adhere strictly to his oath of office which requires neutrality and impartiality in the discharge of his duties.

He also enjoined the new REC to abide by the Commission’s Code of Conduct and sustain regular consultations with stakeholders.

