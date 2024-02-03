INEC suspends re-run elections in 20 PUs in Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Kano



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing re-run elections in 20 polling units in specific constituencies in Enugu, Akwa-Ibom and Kano states.

It said this was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday in Abuja.

The affected constituencies according to Olumekun include Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom; Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State; and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State.

Olumekun said that elections in two polling units: Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA, where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums, have been suspended.

In Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State l, Olumekun also announced the suspension of elections in all eight polling units where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls.

For Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State, he said that the commission also suspended elections in all 10 polling units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalisation and disruption by thugs.

According to him, the decision of the commission aligns with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Further, necessary measures for the affected constituencies will be announced after the commission’s meeting on Monday.

“INEC invites the security agencies to investigate the incidents, while the commission commits to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials,” Olumekun said.

The commission had earlier said it was monitoring and investigating reported cases of disruption in the ongoing re-run and by-elections in the three states.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

