INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on Thursday said it will suspend the online pre-registration on continuous voter registration (CVR) by May 30 to enable those registered online to complete the physical registration.

The Commission disclosed this in a press statement issued by its Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt.Ekelemu stated that the online pre-registration will be suspended on May 30 while the entire registration exercise will end on June 30.“Please note that the online registration will end on May, 30, 2022, while the online physical registration will be suspended on June 30, 2022,” she said.

She urged the public who registered online to complete their physical registration, urging those yet to register to do so before the closing date. (NAN)

