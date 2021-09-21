INEC suspends CVR online pre-registration, biometric capturing in Lagos for 7 days –spokesman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Lagos State, has announced the temporary suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online pre-registration and physical biometric capturing exercises.

INEC’s spokesman, Femi Akinbiyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, in Lagos, added that the suspension was to allow for the display of voters’ register of applicants already captured.

Akinbiyi said that the commission would, as from Tuesday, Sept.21, suspend the online pre-registration of voters which started on June 28 and in-person biometric registration that commenced on July 26 nationwide.

According to him, the commission will embark on display of voter register for claims and objections.

“The exercise, based on the approved time lines and schedule, will start on Sept. 24 and end on Sept. 30 2021.

“The temporary CVR stoppage is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

“The 7-day long activities are also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register, like names of dead persons, foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18.

“The Commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (backend) activities in preparation for the next quarter,” Akinbiyi said.

He urged all residents to avail themselves of the golden opportunity to help in the capture of the correct information about all registrants in the state on INEC’s data base.

Names of registrants will be displayed for the public at the local government INEC offices in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, Akinbiyi said. (NAN)

