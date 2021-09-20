INEC suspends CVR in Bauchi State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing Continuos Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Bauchi State.

This is contained in a statement by the INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Alhaji Adamu Gujungu, on Monday in Bauchi.

Gujungu said that the temporary suspension of the exercise would take effect from Sept. 21, to facilitate display of preliminary voters register.

He said that the preliminary voters register would be displayed at its headquarters and offices across the 20 local government areas in the state.

“INEC wishes to inform the general public that the display exercise for claims and objections will commence from Friday Sept. 24 to Thursday Sept. 30, 2021,″ he said.

According to him, the exercise will enable the registrants to inspect and ensure that are no mistakes, ommission or addition in their names

This, he said, would enable them to make claims for the necessary corrections.

He said that the registrants may also observe other anomalies like registering of foreign nationals, underaged children or inclusion of the names of deceased persons in the register. (NAN)

