INEC suspends collation of governorship election results in Abia, Enugu

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states.

INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja on Monday.

Okoye said that INEC met on Monday and reviewed the conduct of the March 18 governorship and States House of Assembly elections.

He said that following deliberations at the meeting; the commission took the decision to suspend forthwith collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs on Sunday and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.



“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding local government areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding local government areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated.

“A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded,” Okoye said.

He called for understanding and patience from voters, parties and candidates in the affected states. (NAN)