INEC supplies 5,931 ballot papers for 2 federal constituency supplementary poll in Oyo State

By David Adeoye

INEC has provided 5,931 ballot papers for Saturday’s two federal constituencies supplementary elections in Oyo State.

Its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, said on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan that registered voters in the affected polling units are 5,926.

He said those who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the affected polling units numbered 5,250.

“In Oluyole Federal Constituency, two polling units affected have 3,014 registered voters, 2,869 of whom collected their PVCs.

“For the two polling units, 3,014 ballot papers have been supplied.

“In Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East, six polling units affected have 2,912 registered voters, 2,381 of whom collected their PVCs.

“INEC has supplied 2,917 ballot papers for the six polling units,’’ Tella said.

He assured that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to be used on Saturday were already configured and fully charged.

He added that polling units results would be uploaded on INEC’s Result Viewing portal real time.

“Duly registered voters are expected to turn out en-masse for the exercise,’’ Tella said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections held in the two Federal Constituencies were declared inconclusive because of over-voting and malfunctioning of BVAS machines.

INEC also applied the “Margin of Lead Principle’’ in the two affected Federal Constituencies to declare the elections inconclusive.

The principle is applied where the margin of lead between the forerunner and the runner-up is lower than the number of PVCs collected. (NAN)