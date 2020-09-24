INEC solicits support of traditional rulers in Ondo for success of Oct. 10 election

“Basically, we seek for your support in three ways. First, to continue to appeal to political parties candidates and their supporters for peace, as you have always done in your domains.

“Secondly, to call on your people to observe the rules of personal and public safety.

“This is an election conducted in the context of a global health emergency -the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important for voters to vote and go home in safely.

“Thirdly, we seek for your prayers for peace in Ondo state. We also seek for your prayers for INEC that election to be held on Saturday will be peaceful free, fair, transparent, and credible.

“Edo was a good election. We are determined that Ondo is going to be better. We did so in 2016. This commission conducted the last election in spite of the tension before the election.