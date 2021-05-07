The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated Saturday, June 19 for Gwaram Federal Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the commission received a communication from Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila declaring the constituency seat vacant.

This, according to him, followed the death of lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Yuguda Kila, on March 4.

He said consequently, the commission fixed Saturday, June 19 for the conduct of the by-election to fill the vacant seat for the constituency.

The national commissioner said the official notification for the election would be published on May 17.

“Political parties shall conduct their primaries between May 18 and May 24.

“Access Code for online submission of nomination forms will be available for collection from May 24 at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The last day for submission of the list of nominated candidates is May 28 at 6 p.m.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Gwaram Local Government Area (LGA) on/or before June 1.

Okoye added that campaigns by political parties would end on June 17.

According to him, detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

He said that since work on Polling Units (PUs) expansion in the country was ongoing, the by-election would hold in the existing PUs and Voting Points across the constituency covering Gwaram LGA.

“The commission enjoins all political parties to strictly adhere to the timetable and schedule of activities and avoid rancorous primaries and violence during the campaigns and throughout the electoral process.

“Political parties must pay attention to section 87 of the Electoral Act relating to the nomination processes and submit to the commission the names and particulars of candidates that scored majority of lawful votes and emerged from valid party primaries,” he said.(NAN)

