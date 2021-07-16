INEC shifts physical CVR commencement date to July 26, says Okoye

July 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted physical registration for ongoing nationwide Voter Registration from July 19 July 26, because the declaration of public holidays by the Federal Government.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, on Friday, in Abuja, the commission said the one-week shift in the , followed the government’s declaration July 20 and July 21 as public holidays.

Okoye said that the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number issues, including the the physical registration and the scheduled appointments by online registrants.

He recalled that on Tuesday, July 13, the commission met with Resident Electoral Commissioners and noted that the of the physical registration of scheduled for July 19 might be affected by the public holidays.

“Also, facing the prospects of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates likely clash with the same public holidays.

“The commission promised thereafter meet on Thursday, July 15, review the situation and provide clarity matter. This what it has done.

“With the declaration of Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday July 21, as public holidays by the Federal Government the scheduled for the commencement of physical registration have to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of will now commence on July 26.”

Okeye said that online registrants that have scheduled appointments from July 19 to July 23 would have their appointments rescheduled.

He emphasised that the Voter Registration would run for a period of one year, assuring all Nigerians that no citizen eligible to register as a voter would be left behind. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,