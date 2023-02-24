INEC shifts Enugu East Senatorial District election to March 11

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the conduct of Saturday’s senatorial election in Enugu East Senatorial District to March 11, following the death of the Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on preparations for the Saturday’s Presidential election.

Yakubu said that the commission’s decision followed the notice and request from LP as a result of the death of its candidate in the election.

“The LP has provided satisfactory evidence of the death of its candidate. Consequently, the Commission has suspended the election in the senatorial district as provided by Law.

“We have already communicated this decision to our Enugu State office.

“Therefore, there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East Senatorial District made up of six Local Government Areas, 77 Wards and 1,630 Polling Units.

“The election will now be combined with the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding in the next two weeks on March 11,” Yakubu said.

He said that materials already delivered for the senatorial election would remain in the custody of the Central Bank in the State until the new date for election.

Yakubu, fielding questions from newsmen, said that the commission expected the party to submit name of its replacement candidate by next week.

He also said that campaign for the election could continue in the senatorial district until 24 hours to the elections. (NAN)