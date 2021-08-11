INEC set to conduct by-election in Kaduna

The Independent National Commission (INEC) on  Wednesday said it had concluded all arrangements to conduct by-election for Lere Federal Constituency Kaduna state.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, Head of INEC, North-West Team, gave the assurance during a stakeholder’ meeting held at the headquarters of the commission Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had fixed Aug. 14 for the Lere Federal Constituency by-election to elect a representive that will occupy the seat following the demise of late Suleiman Lere, who died April year.

Mohammed said that sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the exercise had arrived Kaduna, adding that  the ballot papers and all the necessary forms where results would be imputed, were already at the Central Bank office in Kaduna.

“When the materials arrived, they were taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kaduna, and will be delivered on Friday to the body at the government where the election will take place,” Mohammed explained.

The official then assured that the commission would a free, fair and credible election and therefore solicited for the cooperation of  members of the public.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of political parties, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions .

An estimated number of 231,000 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 249 pulling units across the Federal Constituency. (NAN)

