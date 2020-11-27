INEC seeks stakeholders’ cooperation for bye-election in Bauchi State

INEC on Friday solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders for a successful outing at the bye-election of the Dass Constituency of the Bauchi State House of Assembly scheduled for Dec. 5.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi State, made the appeal at a sensitisation and interactive session between the Commission and traditional rulers of the area.

He particularly called on the traditional rulers to assist the Commission through sensitisation and mobilisation of their subjects toward the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

Abdullahi described the traditional institution as the custodian of peace, justice, unity and traditions.

He said traditional rulers served as key stakeholders in the promotion of peace and the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.