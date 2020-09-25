INEC seeks media support toward successful senatorial Plateau by-election

Share the news













Jos, Sept. 25, 2020 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sought the support and cooperation of journalists toward a peaceful and successful forthcoming Senatorial by-election in Plateau.

The Head, Publicity and Voter Education of the commission in the state,Mrs Marylisa Uloko, made the request when she visited members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday in Jos.

Uloko, who is newly posted to the state, said the role of the media in ensuring a free, fair and and credible polls, could not be overemphasised.

“The media play key role to the success of every election; what you report goes a long way in ensuring elections are conducted peacefully.

“You are all aware of the forthcoming Senatorial by-election in the state slated for Oct. 31; we will need your support and cooperation to conduct a hitch-free poll,” she said.

The official, who promised to provide adequate and timely information to journalists to enable them to conduct objective reportage, also urged reporters to seek clarifications before going to the press.

She urged members of the chapel to accord her same support and cooperation they accorded her predecessor, to enable her to succeed.

Responding, the Chairman of the chapel, Mr Gyang Bere, thanked Uloko for the visit and promised to ease her work in the state through maximum support and cooperation.

“We are partners in progress; we have had cordial working relationship with INEC in the past and it has not changed.

“We shall cooperate and support you because we are all working toward strengthening our democracy and making the society better,”Bere said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senatorial by-election followed the demise of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who represented the Southern Senatorial Zone of the state in the National Assembly.

The election that has been fixed for Oct. 31, has Prof. Nora Dadut of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Mr George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as top contenders for the position. (NAN)

