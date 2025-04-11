INEC scribe lauds FCT NIPR for boosting public relations profile

The Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony has lauded the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), FCT Chapter,

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer



Oriaran-Anthony gave the commendation when she paid a solidarity visit to the leadership of the chapter at its new secretariat in Abuja.

Chief Alaba Yusuf of the FCT Chapter made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Yusuf said that Oriaran-Anthony, a Fellow of NIPR commended the chapter’s leadership for embarking on robust programmes.

According to her, the programmes have empowered public relations practitioners to add value to their various organisations.

Yusuf quoted Oriaran-Anthony as saying that the Ogadigo-led Executive, since assumption of office had raised the profile of the FCT Chapter.

He said the INEC official added that she was proud of the administration’s achievements within a record time.

“We see what you are doing, hear what you are doing, and are here to tell you that we are proud of you.

“Through quality initiatives, you have taken the profile of NIPR-FCT to higher level,” she noted.

Oriaran-Anthony further explained that the level of relevance the Institute had gained was currently attracting people to identify with it.

“Capacity building as focused by the Chapter is key to building positive reputation for organisation,” she added.

Responding, Ogadigo lauded Oriaran-Anthony for exhibiting professionalism and excellence in the discharge of her duties.

He pointed out that Oriaran-Anthony had demonstrated the fact that women have capacity to occupy exalted offices and deliver values.

“As an Institute, we watch the activities of our members in their various places of work.

“We admire the professional manner with which you carry out your duties.

“We are very delighted that we have somebody who is a professional, someone who has character, and somebody who is competent to man that sensitive position,” he said.

Ogadigo also lauded her for always demonstrating humility by making herself available for activities of the chapter.

He urged other members to at all times relate with their professional body and join efforts in elevating its status.

The INEC scribe was accompanied by the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta, Director, Security, Mrs Ndidi Okafor and Deputy Director, Office of the Secretary to the Commission, Mr Uche Eze.

The Director, News, NTA, Hajia Halima Musa and Senior Admin Officer of the chapter, Mr Uzoma Nwosu, were on ground to join Ogadigbo to receive the guests. (NAN)