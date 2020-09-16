INEC says Continuous Voter Registration will resume in 2021

Share the news













The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will resume its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in 2021.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Kogi, Prof. James Apam, disclosed this on Wednesday at Onyadega, Ibaji Local Government Area of the state.

Apam said the exercise was aborted by the outbreak of COVID-19 some months ago.

He was addressing stakeholders in preparation for the forthcoming bye election in the local government area, blaming the inability of the commission to register Nigerians of voting age in the area, on the pandemic.

He appealed to those who would not be able to vote in the election to show understanding and bear with the commission.

The commissioner said that the by-election was necessitated by the sudden death of Mr John Abah who was representing the council in the State House of Assembly, in June.

He said that the by-election to fill the vacant seat would hold along with others nationwide on Oct. 31, asking the people of the area to get ready to participate fully.

Unlike previous elections , he said, the time scheduled for the election would be between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., adding that the poll would hold under strict observance of the safety protocols against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Accordingly, Apam said, the commission would provide water, sanitisers, methylated spirits and infrared thermometers at all the 148 polling units where the election would hold.

He said that similar arrangements would also be put in place at all the collation centres.

He said that voters, electoral officials and security agents would be made to wear face masks on the election day, and appealed to the political parties and candidates to also spread the message to their members and followers.

The REC said that 10 political parties, including the APC, PDP, ADC, Labour Party, SDP, ACP, AA, AAC and Accord Party had indicated interest to participate in the poll.

He further disclosed that 78, 575 voters would participate in the election, while arrangements were being made to organise training for the ad hoc staff and the commission’s staff that would conduct the election.

He appealed to leaders of political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to allow peace to reign before, during and after the election.

Apam promised that enough logistics would be provided to ensure a violent-free and successful election .

Also speaking, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state, Mr Marvelous Okoriovbe, warned candidates to avoid use of hate speech and provocative statements during their campaigns.

Okoriovbe assured that the police would provide enough personnel in all the nooks and crannies of the local government area throughout the election period.

Stakeholders who spoke at the meeting expressed fear that floods may impact negatively on the conduct of the election.

They appealed to INEC to deploy enough logistics and provide for the welfare of the NYSC corps members that would serve as ad hoc staff in the conduct of the poll.

They also demanded a free and fair election and called on the police to provide security before and after the election.

The meeting was attended by political parties, candidates, traditional rulers, security agencies, observers and religious groups. (NAN)

