INEC result, true reflection of Edo people’s choice – Group

The Edo Civil Society Organisations has reacted to Saturday’s governorship poll in the state and described the outcome as a true reflection of the people’s choice.

The Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr Osazee Edigin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Edigin said that the result of the poll declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that Edo people decided who to lead them for another four years through the ballot box.

“The result declared by INEC is the true reflection of the votes cast by the people due to the level of openness and transparency in the process.

“I want to say that Edo people have spoken through their votes.

“The exercise was free of violence, even though there were skirmishes in some areas,’’ Edigin said.

He lauded INEC for the noticeable improvement in the process of the election.

According to him, the commission was transparent during the voting and declaration of results. “The entire process was devoid of suspicion,” he said, adding that vote-buying was not recorded during the exercise. (NAN)