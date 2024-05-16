INEC requests security agencies to monitor campaign activities in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested the security agencies to monitor electioneering campaigns in Edo to prevent violence



by Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested the security agencies to monitor electioneering campaigns in Edo to prevent violence in the state.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja in preparation for Edo and Ondo governorship election.

Yakubu urged the security agencies to ensure that the laws were enforced during the electioneering campaign to avoid the use of the power of incumbency to deny opposition parties and candidates access to public facilities.

“Campaign in public by political parties in Edo commenced on Wednesday April 24 and will end at midnight on Thursday Sept. 19 i.e. 24 hours before the date fixed for the election as provided by law.

“I urge you to keep your eyes on the electioneering process with a view to preventing violent attacks or negative mobilisation by political parties, candidates and their supporters during their campaigns.

“Similarly, the use of the power of incumbency to deny opposition parties and candidates access to public facilities such as radio and television stations, public buildings for campaigns and rallies or even outdoor advertising through the imposition of excessive fees and levies often result in the breach of the peace.

“These actions, including the mutual destruction of campaign materials and facilities, violate the provisions of Sections 91 to 97 of the Electoral Act 2022. The security agencies have a duty to ensure the enforcement of the law,’’ Yakubu said.

He also called for adequate security measures for resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Edo and Ondo.

He said that the exercise would take in 397 registration centres in the two states, comprised of 192 ward registration centres in Edo and 203 centres in Ondo, in addition to INEC state offices in Benin and Akure.

Yakubu, also the co-chairman of ICCES, said that INEC needed security protection for the registrants, registration personnel, equipment, observers and journalists that would cover the exercise from May 27 to June 5 in the two states.

The INEC chairman also called for conducive environment for peaceful conclusion of outstanding by-elections in Enugu and Kano states.

“Following consultations with stakeholders, the commission is remobilising to conclude the outstanding re-run elections in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State and Ghari (formerly known as Kunchi Local Government Area) for the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

“Similarly, I would like to inform you of vacancies in four States of the federation that will necessitate by-elections in three State Assembly constituencies and one Federal Constituency, as a result of death or resignation of members.

“As soon as necessary preparations are concluded, the Commission will announce the dates for bye-elections in Khana 2 State Constituency of Rivers State.

“The Bagwai/Shanono State constituency of Kano State, the Zaria Kewaye State Constituency of Kaduna State and the Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

“Again, we look forward to working with the security agencies to secure the environment for peaceful elections,’’ he said.

On his party, the National Security Adviser and Co-Chair of ICCESS, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, urged head of security agencies to be strategic in the deployment of personnel for the election.

Ribadu, represented by Malam Hassan Abdullahi, the Director, Internal Security, NSA Office, commended the performance of the agencies in 2023 general election and added the same was expected of them in the forthcoming election.

“I want to add that we should be a bit more careful in our deployment in terms of the numbers so that we will not over burden the system,’’ Ribadu said.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of various Security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the country. (NAN)