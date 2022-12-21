INEC reports fresh attack on Imo office

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reported the attack and vandalization of its office in

Isu Local Government Area of Imo state.

This is confirmed in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Wednesday.

He stated,”The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalized.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.”

Okoye disclosed that the incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri,” he stated.