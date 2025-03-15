INEC releases voters’ register for Rivers LG election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released voters’ register for the Local Government Area council elections scheduled for Aug. 9 in Rivers.

By Desmond Ejibas

Mr Tamunotonye Tobins, the Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He stated that with the release of the voters’ register, preparations for the election were now in full swing.

“RSIEC has obtained the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State, along with the current list of registered political parties in the country,” he confirmed.

Tobins noted that the documents were transmitted to RSIEC in a letter marked INEC/RV/SVR/498/155.

“The commission reassures the people of Rivers State of RSIEC’s commitment to conducting credible, free, and fair elections on Saturday, Aug. 9,” he concluded. (NAN)