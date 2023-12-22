INEC releases time-table, schedules for bye-elections, court-ordered re-runs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released timetable and schedule of bye-elections and court ordered re-run elections resulting from resignations and demise of members of State Houses of Assembly.

This is disclosed in a press statement signed by Sam Olumekun mni, National Commissioner & Chairman

Information Voter Education Committee made available to the press on Friday in Abuja.

He stated,”The Commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for conducting bye-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of Members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.These vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers i.e. the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

“The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.”

Olumekun added,”Furthermore, the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 General Election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals. Currently, 35 Constituencies are affected by these Court-ordered elections. While three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units.

“Both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

“The Timetable for the elections, along with detailed delimitation data (i.e. registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected), has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information.

“We urge parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the seamless conduct of these elections.”

