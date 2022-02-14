INEC registers 5.8m new voters

INEC registered 5.8 million new voters in its Continuous Voter Registration as at Monday, Feb. 14.

It stated on Monday that 3.13 million of the new registrants had completed their registration.

It explained that 1.3 million of the registrants registered online, while 1.84 registered physically.

It added that 1.6 million of the registrants are male, another 1.5 million are female, and 27,543 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

It also stated that 9.9 million registered voters applied for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information records.

It noted that 5.2 million of the applications were from male voters and 4.6 million from female voters, while 95,138 were from PWDS. (NAN)

