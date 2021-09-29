INEC registers 12,832 in first quarter of CVR in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it registered 12,832 new eligible voters in its just-concluded first quarter Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Enugu State.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, said this in Enugu on Wednesday in a news briefing and update on the First Quarter of CVR in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that during the exercise a total of 1,721 transfers and updates were made, a total of 658 residents applied for replacement of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) while 945 voter transfers were made.

According to him, total corrections of 776 were made and a total of 3,294 photo and finger prints were uploaded and updated.

The REC thanked political parties, security agencies, traditional rulers, town union chairmen, religious leaders, the media, civil society organisations and accredited CVR monitors who constantly provided feedbacks of activities in the field.

He commended the entire staff members of INEC in the state for their dedication, professionalism and tenacity during the period.

“As we prepare for the 2nd quarter commencement, we expect increased participation.

“The evaluation of CVR first quarter activities clearly shows that all the promises made by the Commission on this CVR, through different pronouncements, media updates and releases have been fulfilled.

“A lot of successes were recorded too. We are now displaying the register of those we attended to during the period under review.

“As you are all aware, the first quarter of display of voters’ register commenced on Sept. 24, to Sept. 30, 2021 in the state and according to INEC’s timetable on display of registered voters during the first quarter of CVR.

“It is important to inform all registrants and stakeholders in the state that the display is currently ongoing.

“It provides an opportunity for registrants and stakeholders to check what is in the register for claims and objections where necessary.

“This display of Voters Register is part of the activities that ensure the sustainability of voter register credibility,’’ he said.

He said that the commission was encouraging all registrants in Enugu State, who completed the process of new registration or update of their old registration to verify what was on display by Sept. 30.

“No extension will be given for this first quarter display for claims and objections. It is also part of the fulfillment of electoral Act,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the resumption of CVR, which was suspended for the purposes of 2019 general election, started on July 29, 2021, through the online pre-registration.

The physical registration started few weeks later in INEC’s state and local government offices as well as special designated centres nationwide. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...