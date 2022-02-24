INEC redeploys staff across the country

By Chimezie Godfrey

In order to ensure efficient and optimal performance, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has redeployed staff across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye said,”The Commission met today Thursday 24th February 2022 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the deployment of staff across the country to ensure efficient and optimal performance.

“The affected staff are either serving in their States of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same State.

“The Commission considers this development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

“In line with the Commission’s existing posting policy, henceforth no Head of Department (HoD) or Electoral Officer (EO) shall serve in his/her State of origin. Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post.

“Consequently, the Commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment. Among them are 46 HoDs who are either serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State as well as 140 EOs serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.”

Okoye stressed that the redeployed staff are to complete the handing and taking over not later than Wednesday 9th March 2022.

He said this will be an ongoing exercise that will extend to other categories of staff in the Commission’s Headquarters, State and Local Government offices nationwide.

