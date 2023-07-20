INEC recognizes YP as 19th political party in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.

This is following the judgement delivered Thursday by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

The INEC National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye who disclosed this in a statement said the Commission met and among other issues deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

Okoye recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.

He noted that following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria,” he said.

