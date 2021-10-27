INEC reassures Senate on readiness to conduct Anambra governorship election

By Haruna Salami

Amid heightening insecurity in Anambra state which occasioned the invitation of the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu on Wednesday, confirmed to the Senate Committee, INEC’s readiness to conduct governorship polls in the state.

According to Yakubu, INEC has recovered from attacks on its facility in the zone, adding that ad-hoc staff have been adequately trained with sensitive materials already deployed.

“We require 14 activities to conduct Anambra governorship election successfully and we have accomplished 12 out of 14 as well as we have recovered from attacks on our facility in the South East and we are good to go”.

The disclosure was in response to the Chairman of Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabir Gaya who in his opening remark expressed concern on security challenges in Anambra state ahead of November 6 governorship election.

Gaya further bemoaned attacks in Anambra at a sensitive time that the state would be facing governorship election.

He said “the situation in Anambra is quite unfortunate especially at a time when we are approaching the gubernatorial elections in the State, election, elections as you are aware is a recruitment process of the leadership as well as the foundation that carries the builders of change and development.

“Recently, INEC increased the polling units in Anambra state from 4,608 to 5,720. This effort is to allow a situation where polling units will be accessible to the electorate and can only be achieved when and where the safety of people is assured”, Gaya maintained.

