INEC ready for June 19 Kaduna by-election – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its readiness to conduct the by-election for the Sabon Gari constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Awwal Mashi, gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

Mashi explained that the by-election, slated for June 19, followed the vacancy declared for the seat of Aminu Shagali, the member representing Sabon Gari Constituency in the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat occupied by Shagali, a former Speaker of the assembly, was declared vacant in April, after he was alleged to have absconded from activities of the assembly for more than 360 days.

The acting REC said that 620 ad hoc staff had been recruited, while non-sensitive materials had been secured and funds disbursed in respect to the election.

“Other issues that concern security have been addressed following a synergy with the relevant security agencies and God’s willing, we shall have a hitch-free election.

“We are still expecting the sensitive materials from Abuja, which are expected to be on ground on Thursday, two days to the election,’’ he said.

Mashi said the “Smart Card Reader would be used during the election”, noting that “the use of the card reader has had positive impact on the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“Anyone that tries to snatch ballot boxes would be doing that at his own peril, as the security apparatus would be fully on ground to address any breach of the law,’’ he warned.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Umar Muri, said that the police have held series of meetings to ensure sanity during the election.

Represented by ACP Abubakar Haruna, Muri assured that the police would do their best in ensuring a smooth exercise and urged members of the public to report any perceived abnormality.

NAN reports that the election will hold in seven pulling units in the local government, including Chika, Muchia, Jushin Waje, Hanwa, Dogarawa, Unguwan Gabas and Zabi wards.

No fewer than 128,051 registered voters are expected to participate in the ballot, for which five political parties are fielding candidates, INEC said.

The political parties include: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP). (NAN)