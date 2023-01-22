INEC ready for hitch-free, credible 2023 poll – NAN Survey

By Rabiu Saniali

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it’s commitment to hitch free, fair and credible 2023 general election in Gombe and Jigawa.

Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Gombe State, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Ibrahim, who expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations for the election, said all necessary arrangements had been concluded to ensure that the conduct of the election met Nigerians expectations.

He said the commission had so far carried out 11 out of the 14 outlined activities for the election and was engaging all critical stakeholders for the successful conduct of election in the state.

“The state has received a full complement of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) required for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

“Other materials received include: voting cubicles, ballot boxes, INEC bags and sleeping mats; so we are on course,” he said.

The REC urged the state resident to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before election, adding that without PVCs they would not get the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice.

He stated that the commission would contine to engage critical stakeholders, especially political parties and their candidates on the need to guard their utterances and ensure peaceful campaigns in line with provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“We are soliciting the support of all stakeholders in the state because we cannot do it alone, we need everyone on board because conducting election is always a collective responsibility,” he said.

Also, the INEC Jigawa Head of Voter Education Department, Mr John Kalwa said the commission was fully prepared for the general election.

Kaiwa, who spoke on behalf of the state INEC REC, Prof. Muhammad Lawan, said that the electoral body was in constant meeting with security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders to ensure conduct of hitch free election in the state.

Also, the Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Emmanuel Ekot expressed readiness toward peaceful conduct of election in the state.

“We’re ready, even if the elections is holding today. The mobilisation and sensitisation among our officers and other security agencies have been high,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Misbahu Muhammad, the Chairman, Jigawa State Anti-Corruption Network, expressed satisfaction with level of INEC’s preparations for the election.

“The success of the election depends not only on the effort of the electoral body, but security agencies, political parties and the electorate.

“From the look of things and based on the activities of the INEC, we believe that the electoral body will hold the election as scheduled.

“However, the success of this election depends not only on INEC, but on security agencies, political parties and voters themselves.

“To us, vote buying can be a major challenge during the election, even though the INEC will technologies to deal with the issue.

“But the vote buyers can decided to use other means to influence voters like textile materials and others even if they cannot use money during the election.

“So it will be good if the INEC collaborates with all security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

On his part, Dr Abdulmalik Sa’ad, a lecturer in Bauchi, advocated for proactive security measures to secure INEC facilities, election workers, materials and voters.

He said that security is the key to successful election process, adding, “INEC and the politicians have committed themselves at the level of preparations all are set for the elections.

“But there is a security challenge, we are appealing to security agencies to be on alert and seize all unregistered arms from individuals wielding them,” he said.

However, Mr Jinjiri Garba, Chairman, Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC), decried low pace of preparations for the election by the electoral body and politicians.

He faulted the process of PVCs distribution, adding the trend exposed the commission’s ability to conduct the exercise according to the election time table.

“On the other hand the politicians instead of presenting issue base campaign, they are attacking one another which may culminate into something else.

“The security breach on INEC facilities poses another threat to the general election,” he said, adding that security challenges remained a source of concern for the election managers.

“For many years, Nigeria has been grappling with its own insecurity in the North-East, the long-standing Boko Haram insurgency has continued

“In the North-West and the North-Central, banditry, terrorism and the herder-farmer conflicts, in the South-South and South-West, all have their peculiarity of security challenges which might affect conduct of election,” he said. (NAN)