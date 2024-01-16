Tuesday, January 16, 2024
INEC ready for Feb. 3 Cross River rerun election

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is ready for the conduct of the Feb. 3 rerun election in Cross River.

The state’s INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar.
Nwobi said that the rerun would hold in 34 polling units across Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Obanliku and Yala two, State Constituency.


“Only voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and are registered in the affected polling units are qualified to vote in the election.
“While the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be deployed for the election, activities will commence by 8.30 a.m. and end by 2.30 p.m.


“However, those on the queue on or before 2.30 p.m., will all be attended to by our officials,” she said.
She called on voters in the affected areas to come out in mass to vote for candidates of their choices at the election. (NAN)

