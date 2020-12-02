INEC ready for Enugu bye-election, deploys staff, security – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has finalised robust arrangement for the forthcoming Isi-Uzo State Constituency Bye-Election in Enugu State on Saturday.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, told newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday that INEC had already posted its electoral staff and security operatives for the election.

Ononamadu said that the electoral staff had been trained and retrained for the job; while they would undergo another refresher course on Thursday.

He said that non-sensitive materials had been moved to INEC’s racks within Isi-Uzo council area.

“We have invited stakeholders and the media to be around on Thursday to lift the sensitive materials to a place of safe custody in Isi-Uzo council area and by Friday will move them to the racks within the council area,’’ he said.

According to him, the commission is carrying on stakeholders and electorates’ mobilisation to ensure that voters come out enmasse for the exercise.

The REC noted that INEC had demonstrated in Edo and Ondo States that it means business, adding “we are promising Enugu State people that we did well in 2019 but we will do better in Isi-Uzo and further raise the standard’’.

“We will ensure that the process will be transparent, credible and hitch-free and at the end earn the trust of all stakeholders and political parties participating in the election,’’ he said.

The REC said that the election would start by 8:30 a.m. and end by 2:30 p.m. after the last voter standing on the queue had voted.

“We are going to deploy our smart card readers as well as upload the election results simultaneously to our central system.

“We are expectant that the result will be called immediately after the collation same day or at most very early the next day,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine political parties are vying in the Isi-Uzo State Constituency Bye-Election and major parties included the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A total of 69,626 registered voters in Isi-Uzo council area that had collected their voters’ card are expected to vote on Saturday. (NAN)