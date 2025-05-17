INEC Publishes Personal Particulars of Candidates for Anambra Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars of candidates contesting in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, in accordance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars of candidates contesting in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, in accordance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Commission made this announcement on Saturday, May 17, 2025, through a press release signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

According to the press statement, the publication includes the Form EC9 and all accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by the candidates and their running mates. These documents have been displayed at the INEC State Headquarters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State.

Olumekun stated that a total of sixteen (16) political parties successfully uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms by the stipulated deadline of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

The Commission urged Nigerians to scrutinize the documents, as any aspirant who participated in the party primaries and has reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false has the legal right to challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court. This provision is in accordance with Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The objective of this exercise is to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” Olumekun emphasized. “We encourage the public to carefully review the credentials and other submitted documents to verify the accuracy of the information provided by the candidates.”

INEC further stated that the final list of candidates for the Anambra Governorship Election will be published on June 9, 2025, as mandated by Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires the final list to be released at least 150 days before the election day.

The 2025 Anambra Governorship Election is slated to take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, and the Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting a credible and transparent electoral process in the state.