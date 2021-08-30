INEC publishes list of candidates for Isoko South 1 state constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published the list of 12 candidates for the Sept. 11, Isoko South 1 state constituency by-election in Delta.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the candidates on the list were Mr Ifowodo Osaye of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Evivie Ovuakpoye of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others included Mrs Eterigo Onowojo of Action Alliance (AA) who was the only woman in the race; Mr Ebewore Simeon of Accord; Mr Owolo Kenneth of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Micheal Emmena of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Okoye recalled that on Aug. 10, INEC released the timetable and schedule for the by-election following the declaration of vacancy by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He stated that 12 political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates for the by-election.

“The personal particulars of one female and 11 male candidates have been published in the constituency as required by law.

“The list has also been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.”

Okoye, while reassuring all political parties of a level playing field, advised them and their candidates to conduct their electioneering campaign and election day activities with civility and decorum consistent with the provisions of the law. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...