‎INEC Publishes Final List of Anambra Guber Candidates, Approves Campaigns Amid Gender Gaps, Inclusivity Concerns

‎The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially released the final list of candidates for the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The publication marks the formal commencement of the campaign season, even as gender representation and inclusivity continue to trail behind expectations.



‎According to a statement issued on Wednesday by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, a total of 16 political parties met the deadline to field candidates and are set to participate in the election. The full details—covering names, gender, age, and academic qualifications—have been uploaded to INEC’s official website and social media platforms.



‎“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day,” Olumekun clarified, citing Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.



‎While two parties—the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM)—have nominated female governorship candidates, only six parties are fielding female running mates. These include the Accord Party (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).



‎Despite growing advocacy for political inclusion, no party has nominated a person with disability (PWD) as either a governorship or deputy governorship candidate. The candidates’ ages range between 36 and 71 years.



‎This has drawn concern from political analysts and civil society groups.



‎“INEC’s data confirms what we’ve always known—our democracy is still leaving women and persons with disabilities behind,” said Ngozi Ezeanya, Director of Inclusive Governance at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD). “The parties must do more than pay lip service to representation.”



‎The Commission also confirmed that five parties took advantage of the window for candidate substitution. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) conducted a fresh primary to replace its governorship candidate, while the Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) each substituted their deputy governorship candidates. The deadline for such changes lapsed on Monday, June 2, 2025.



‎With the final list now public, INEC declared that political campaigns may commence on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and must conclude at midnight on Thursday, November 6, 2025, in accordance with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act.



‎However, the Commission issued a stern reminder about ethical campaigning practices, warning parties and candidates against the use of foul language, physical violence, or destruction of opponents’ campaign materials.



‎“All parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for campaign purposes,” Olumekun emphasized. “Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act prohibits the misuse of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.”



‎As the race for Anambra’s top seat intensifies, political observers and citizens alike will be closely watching how candidates navigate the crucial months ahead—especially in a state known for its political volatility and high voter expectations.



‎The Anambra election is considered a bellwether for party strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.



